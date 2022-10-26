From Iceland — RVK Newscast 220: Magnus Carlsen At Icelandic Chess Tournament

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to RVK Newscast! In this episode, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson is in his hometown of Hafnarfjörður to bring you the latest Icelandic news.

A host of the world’s best chess players, including the reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, are in Iceland this week for the World Fischer Random Chess Tournament. The event has been organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the famous Cold War duel between grandmasters Bobby Fischer and Boris Spassky.

There have been positive updates in the recent bullying case that has shocked the Icelandic public. A number of children have apologised to the victim, who has also received a lot of sympathy and support from the public. Adults have been asked to show restraint when commenting on the matter.

