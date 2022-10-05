From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Father Of Chief Of Police Connected to Terrorist Plot Investigation

In this episode, Valur and Andie Sophia talk about a murder in the north of Iceland–the third this year–not boding well for the rest of 2022.

Also, we have more information on the terrorism case, wherein the father of the chief of the national police had his home searched. This man is a major gun collector and seller in Iceland. As such, the national police have recused themselves from the case.

Finally, we talk about the recent fare hike for the capital area buses, electric cars, and the future of transport in Reykjavík.

