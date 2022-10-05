From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Father Of Chief Of Police Connected to Terrorist Plot Investigation

The Icelandic Roundup: Father Of Chief Of Police Connected to Terrorist Plot Investigation

Published October 5, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

In this episode, Valur and Andie Sophia talk about a murder in the north of Iceland–the third this year–not boding well for the rest of 2022.

Also, we have more information on the terrorism case, wherein the father of the chief of the national police had his home searched. This man is a major gun collector and seller in Iceland. As such, the national police have recused themselves from the case.

Finally, we talk about the recent fare hike for the capital area buses, electric cars, and the future of transport in Reykjavík.

Please take the time to rate and review the Icelandic Roundup on your podcast app! We really appreciate it, and it helps other people find the show.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Three People In Custody Following The Murder In Ólafsfjörður

Three People In Custody Following The Murder In Ólafsfjörður

by

News
Secondary School Students Take Action Against Administration Over Sexual Assaults

Secondary School Students Take Action Against Administration Over Sexual Assaults

by

News
New Bread Cake Champion Announced

New Bread Cake Champion Announced

by

News
Booming Interest In Icelandic Books

Booming Interest In Icelandic Books

by

News
Plans To Arm The Icelandic Police Are Heavily Criticised

Plans To Arm The Icelandic Police Are Heavily Criticised

by

News
Man Stabbed To Death In Ólafsfjörður

Man Stabbed To Death In Ólafsfjörður

by

Show Me More!