From Iceland — New Bread Cake Champion Announced

New Bread Cake Champion Announced

Published October 5, 2022

Vísir/Magnus Hlynur Hreiðarsson

Guðrún Sigríður Matthíasdóttir from Ísafjörður has won the title of the Icelandic Bread Cake champion. Gunna Sigga came to Reykjavík for the championship, reports Vísir.

Gunna Sigga is a big fan of baking, cooking and everything related. She recently saw the advertised Icelandic bread cake championship in Ormsson’s store in Reykjavík on the occasion of the store’s 100th anniversary.

She rushed off, stopped by her sister’s house, baked the bread and took it to the competition. A few hours later, she received a notification that she had won. Her bread cake was so tasty, beautiful and not overloaded.

“It was a shrimp bread cake. It had lettuce and lemons grown in Önundarfjörður, the shrimp was from Ísafjörður and various other things were also locally produced,” says Gunna Sigga.

How does it feel to become the new breadcake champion? “It’s really fun, it’s different, it’s good that there are more Icelandic championships than just sports. I have to admit that many people are proud of me for having done this,” says Gunna Sigga.

Gunna Sigga says she gets a lot of orders for all kinds of bread cakes, but after she became the Icelandic champion, the phone hasn’t stopped ringing and everywhere she goes, the topic of discussion is bread cakes.

Gunna Sigga received a 100,000 ISK gift certificate from Ormsson after she won the competition.

