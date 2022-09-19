From Iceland — Registration For Iceland Airwaves Conference Is Open

Photo by Art Bicnick

Iceland Airwaves, the long-awaited music festival that returns to Reykjavík after a pandemic-induced 2-year hiatus, has announced the Iceland Airwaves conference. The event will take place on November 3rd and 4th, the Thursday and Friday of Iceland Airwaves.

The conference will focus on the state of live music events during the late pandemic, the current role of record labels, and the unifying power of music.

The festival pass gives you access to the conference. Registration is now open.

The conference’s first day will feature a panel on today’s label landscape together with representatives from AWAL, Artoffact Records, Partisan Records, AIM and Secretly Group. The second panel will revolve around a sold-out tour and the chart-topping release of the 23-year-old Laufey, with her manager Max Gredinger.

The second day of the conference will start with a panel focusing on how artists from small markets can reach global success. Speakers Alex Bruford from ATC Live, Glenn Larsen from Faroe Music Export, Icelandic music industry legend Anna Hildur and Norwegian booking agent Camilla Christensen from Standing Ovation will lead the panel.

Tom Windish from Wasserman Music, Marlene Tsuchii from CAA and local promoters Ísleifur Þórhallsson and Steinþór Helgi Arnsteinsson will talk about the state of live music after the pandemic.

Can music unite us across borders? Panelists Vlad Yaremchuk, Programming Director of Ukraine’s Atlas Festival, Atcha Bar, Executive Director of Yellow Submarine, live music venue in Jerusalem, Tamara Kaminska, Director of Music Export Poland, will try to find answers to this question.

The conference day will end up with a conversation with Ólafur Arnalds. The composer will talk about his approaches to creativity and composition, the music industry and future plans.

