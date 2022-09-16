From Iceland — RVK Newscast 214: Bomb Scares And News From The East

Photo by Art Bicnick

In this episode of RVK Newscast . . . we’re not in Reykjavík! Join journalist Josie Anne Gaitens in East Iceland, where she visits the famous Stuðlagil Canyon and brings you the latest Icelandic news—from the east and beyond! Read on for more info and links.

Thursday 15 September marks a week since increased seismic activity began near the northern Icelandic island of Grimsey. The largest earthquake was of magnitude 4.9 and occurred on the night of September 8. After this a state of uncertainty was declared by the Civil Protection Agency and a coast guard ship was stationed off the coast in case of any potential evacuation being required. Read more here.

The head of the fire brigade in Múlaþing has voiced fears regarding potential forest fires that would be extremely challenging to tackle. Múlaþing is a municipality in East Iceland, which is home to Hallormsstaðaskógur, Iceland’s largest forested area. The forest is quite dense in parts and there are concerns that there are parts that would be completely inaccessible to firefighters.

The police in South Iceland have received reports of explosions in the town of Selfoss. After investigation, they have announced that they have found evidence of homemade explosive devices, and the caustic chemicals used to make them. However, there is no indication that the police suspect criminal activity, rather than this might be the result of teenage shenanigans. Nevertheless, the devices are considered to have the potential to cause serious risk to health and the police have warned the public to avoid picking up any unopened plastic bottles which may house these explosives.

