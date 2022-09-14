From Iceland — Seismic Activity In Grímsey Continues

Photo by Art Bicnick

Earthquake series continue to occur northeast of Grímsey, reports RÚV.

Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know if a volcano erupts in Iceland! We will send an announcement to your inbox within the same hour, making you amongst the first to know. Sign up here! As always, join our High Five club to support our journalism and get lots of other great benefits.

The number of earthquakes above magnitude 3, however, seems to be decreasing. The last earthquake of this magnitude near Grímsey was recorded after nine o’clock on Monday night. An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was measured on the Tjörnes fault zone around twenty minutes to one in the morning, but it had its origin west of Kolbeinsey, according to the seismometers of the Icelandic Met Office.

Over two thousand earthquakes have been recorded in the Tjörnes fault zone in the last two days. A state of uncertainty was declared in Grímsey due to the earthquakes on September 9. The guard ship Þór is on standby at the island.

Earthquakes in this area are not uncommon, but the increased activity has scientists on alert. We will keep you apprised of any updates if and when they arise.