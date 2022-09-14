From Iceland — RVK Newscast 213: Parliament Is Back, People’s Party In Trouble

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to RVK Newscast! In this episode, the editor-in-chief of the Reykjavík Grapevine, Valur Grettisson, is outside the Icelandic parliament to discuss all the latest news. Read on for more info and links!

WANNA LEARN MORE ABOUT AUSTURVELLIR? Join our YouTube membership scheme as a Wine or Connoisseur member for added extras!

Sólveig Anna Jónsdóttir, the leader of Efling, one of Iceland’s largest unions, has been criticised for remarks she made in regards to access to Icelandic lessons for workers. Eiríkur Rögnvaldsson, a professor emeritus of Icelandic at the University of Iceland, suggested in an interview that unions should include access to free Icelandic lessons during working hours as part of their list of demands when negotiating workers contracts this year. Sólveig Anna hit back, accusing the professor of being elitist and out of touch with workers needs. Read more here.

The Icelandic parliament—or Alþingi—reconvened today after the summer recess. On the agenda already are discussions regarding tax breaks for electric vehicles, and the government deficit.

Female members of the People’s Party have accused elected representatives in the northern town of Akureyri of “despicable behaviour including sexual harassment,” causing the party’s chair to call an emergency meeting.

There are strong earthquakes just north of Iceland now and response units are on stand by should an eruption take place! Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know if a volcano erupts in Iceland! We will send an announcement to your inbox within the same hour it erupts! Sign up here.

The newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.