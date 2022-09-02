From Iceland — The Summer Was Historically Cold, Met Office Says

Photo by John Rogers

The summer of 2022 has broken low temperature records, says a recent report by the Icelandic Met Office.

In total, there were 27 days when the temperature exceeded 20°C (68°F) in all of Iceland. Compared to last summer, there were 57 such days of higher temperatures.

The warmest temperature was measured near Húsavík and reached 25 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature measured in Reykjavík was 18°C. It’s the lowest figure since 2001.

However, the Met Office says that the summer is still not over and relatively calm and warm weather can be expected this weekend.