From Iceland — The Warmest Summer Temperature Measured Near Húsavík

Photo by John Pearson

On August 30, the temperature on the Tjörnes peninsula near Húsavík reached 25 degrees Celsius. This is the highest temperature measured in Iceland this summer, reports RÚV.

Even though it’s the highest temperature measured this year, it hasn’t broken the previous record. “For example, the temperatures reached almost 30 degrees last August,” says Birgir Örn Höskuldsson from the Icelandic Met Office.

Bjarni Sigurður Aðalgeirsson, owner of the campsite at Mánárbakki, says this was the best day of the summer: “This weather is just wonderful, a breeze from the south, 25 degrees Celsius. There is nothing better than sunshine. This is undoubtedly the most beautiful day this summer. We had a beautiful weekend on 9 and 10 July, but today is even more beautiful.”

“It was only the second time this summer that the temperature exceeded 20 degrees. Occasionally we got a better day, but mostly it was windy and raining,” adds Bjarni.