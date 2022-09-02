From Iceland — Oscar Buzz Around Hildur Guðnadóttir's New Movie

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

The American film magazines, Hollywood Reporter and Variety are convinced that Cate Blanchett’s new film, Tár, will receive a few nominations for the Oscars after it premiered at the Venice film festival last Thursday.

This is quite the news for Icelanders, for it’s our one and only Hildur Guðnadóttir who composed the music for the film’s composer. Hildur won an Oscar for best original score in the movie Joker in 2020.

Tár tells the story of Lydia Tár, the first female conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra. It’s important to underline here that the character is fictional. Not much is known about the narrative other than the character is the best in what she does, and there is a #meetoo scandal that disrupts her life.

But it’s also important to underline here, that this movie is all about classical music, and that’s where our talented Hildur Guðnadóttir excels.

The movie director is Todd Field, who also writes the script but hasn’t directed a movie in 16 years, since he made Little Children in 2006. He received the Oscar for the best-adapted screenplay for that movie.

Hildur Guðnadóttir is the first Icelander to receive an Academy Award.