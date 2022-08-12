From Iceland — Fréttablaðið Receives Cyberattack Threats

Fréttablaðið Receives Cyberattack Threats

Published August 12, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Unsplash

Yesterday, Fréttablaðið received a threatening email stating that if the newspaper’s editorial board does not apologize for publishing a photo of the Russian flag before midnight Moscow time, the newspaper’s website will be subject to a cyberattack.

The Volcano is on (again) at Fagradalsfjall! Check out our volcano merch in the Grapevine shop: books, T-shirts, posters even socks and more. Join our High Five club to support our volcano coverage and get discounts in our shop!

Earlier this week Fréttablaðið published an article that features a photo of a person stepping on the Russian flag, with the caption “Ukrainians have found a new use for the Russian flag.” The photo has been heavily criticised by the Russian Embassy in Iceland. The embassy has demanded that the newspaper’s editorial board apologise for showing disrespect towards the Russian Federation.

The editor of Fréttablaðið, Sigmundur Ernir Rúnarsson, said that the newspaper doesn’t intend to apologise. Following the cyberattack threats, he added: “We take the threat seriously. It has already been reported to the police.”

An investigation into the possible attack has already begun.

Iceland’s Foreign Minister, Þórdís Kolbrún R. Gylfadóttir, commented on the situation, saying that she encourages treating national flags with respect, but added: “I believe that the greater disrespect for the Russian flag lies in the horrific and inhumane crimes being deliberately committed by the Russian government at this time in the name of the nation and under this same flag.”

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast 206: Children Banned At Volcano

RVK Newscast 206: Children Banned At Volcano

by

News
Extreme Increase In Sleeping Pill Usage Among Youths

Extreme Increase In Sleeping Pill Usage Among Youths

by

News
Drone Usage At Eruption Could Be Restricted If Operators Do Not Follow Rules

Drone Usage At Eruption Could Be Restricted If Operators Do Not Follow Rules

by

News
PHOTO GALLERY: Tourists Return As Lava Begins To Fill Valley

PHOTO GALLERY: Tourists Return As Lava Begins To Fill Valley

by

News
Fake IDs Used To Smuggle Opioids

Fake IDs Used To Smuggle Opioids

by

News
10 Reports Of LGBTQ+ Harassment Following Pride

10 Reports Of LGBTQ+ Harassment Following Pride

by

Show Me More!