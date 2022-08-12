From Iceland — Fréttablaðið Receives Cyberattack Threats

Photo by Unsplash

Yesterday, Fréttablaðið received a threatening email stating that if the newspaper’s editorial board does not apologize for publishing a photo of the Russian flag before midnight Moscow time, the newspaper’s website will be subject to a cyberattack.

Earlier this week Fréttablaðið published an article that features a photo of a person stepping on the Russian flag, with the caption “Ukrainians have found a new use for the Russian flag.” The photo has been heavily criticised by the Russian Embassy in Iceland. The embassy has demanded that the newspaper’s editorial board apologise for showing disrespect towards the Russian Federation.

The editor of Fréttablaðið, Sigmundur Ernir Rúnarsson, said that the newspaper doesn’t intend to apologise. Following the cyberattack threats, he added: “We take the threat seriously. It has already been reported to the police.”

An investigation into the possible attack has already begun.

Iceland’s Foreign Minister, Þórdís Kolbrún R. Gylfadóttir, commented on the situation, saying that she encourages treating national flags with respect, but added: “I believe that the greater disrespect for the Russian flag lies in the horrific and inhumane crimes being deliberately committed by the Russian government at this time in the name of the nation and under this same flag.”