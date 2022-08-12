From Iceland — Drone Usage At Eruption Could Be Restricted If Operators Do Not Follow Rules

Published August 12, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Emma Ledbetter

As air traffic increases around the Meradalir eruption site, the Icelandic Transport Authority is warning about safe and proper drone usage.

Rules governing drone usage apply throughout Iceland, but the number of people operating drones around the eruption makes the rules particularly important. Rules include:

  • You may not fly a drone higher than 120 metres above the ground
  • Drones must always yield to manned aircraft
  • Drones must be flown within your line of sight
  • The drone operator is responsible for any damage

There are additional rules for commercial drone usage. If violations are detected, drone usage could be restricted at the eruption site.

Ban on children

An ombudsman for parliament has requested further information from Suðurnes police about the ban on children younger than 12. According to Vísir, the ombudsman requested clarification about the legal basis for the ban, which has already been called into question by members of parliament. The police chief has one week to submit a response to the ombudsman.

Pass monitoring

A new live camera is being installed at Meradalir pass to monitor the lava where it is most likely to flow out of the valley and toward Suðurstrandarvegur, reports Vísir. The level of the lava is already 8 metres higher than when the eruption started on August 3.

