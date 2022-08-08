From Iceland — High Turnount At 2022 Pride March

High Turnount At 2022 Pride March

Published August 8, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The climax of Reykjavík Pride, the Pride March, was held on Saturday and welcomed a massive turnout, reports RÚV.

A goodie bag filled with perfect road trip companions now for sale in the Grapevine shop! Our brand new Best of Iceland 2022, Best of Reykjavík 2022, a detailed map of Iceland, plus a waterproof poncho for waterfall visits. If you like the great work we do here, consider joining the High Five Club to support us!

Starting from only about 1,000 people at the first march, the large turnout of both participants and guests indicates the progress of LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance in Iceland.

“This is a very important day for all of us,” says Helga Margrét Marzellíusdóttir. “Visibility is always an issue and thankfully there are a lot of people here right now celebrating with all the queer people and all the rainbow.”

The march included performances by several artists, with Bjarni Snæbjörnsson as the featured singer. Floats were filled with people dancing and colorful costumes.

However, even with the large turnout at the march this year, singer and campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights, Páll Óskar Hjálmtýsson says many are worried about backlash to the campaign and highlights the importance of including trans people in campaigns.

“All the focus is now on trans people and genderqueer people. For them, I’m hearing exactly the same verbal abuse that I got thirty years ago,” says Páll.

Páll believes education and solidarity are keys to the fight against hate.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing [hate speech] more and more on social media. That’s why we have to educate people more, stand together, and show solidarity in action, as happened today and it was magnificent,” says Páll.

Read more about transphobia in Iceland in our recent cover story.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Eruption Site Trail Closed Until Tuesday As Crews Build New Path

Eruption Site Trail Closed Until Tuesday As Crews Build New Path

by

News
PHOTO GALLERY: Meradalir Eruption Ever Changing

PHOTO GALLERY: Meradalir Eruption Ever Changing

by

News
July Trade Deficit Increases From Last Year

July Trade Deficit Increases From Last Year

by

News
Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Felt Throughout Capital Region Yesterday

Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Felt Throughout Capital Region Yesterday

by

News
PHOTO GALLERY: A New Eruption Begins

PHOTO GALLERY: A New Eruption Begins

by

News
New In Town: Tres Locos

New In Town: Tres Locos

by

Show Me More!