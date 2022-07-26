From Iceland — Cruise Ship To Greenland Ends Up In Norway

Cruise Ship To Greenland Ends Up In Norway

Published July 26, 2022

Words by
Photo by
miguelb/Wikimedia Commons

A cruise with the advertised destination of Greenland ended up traveling to Norway due to poor weather conditions, reports RÚV.

We are having a summer sale on all our Icelandic soaps, scrubs, face masks, perfumes and more! These are all high-quality products made by Icelandic producers we trust. If you like the great work we do here, consider supporting us by joining the High Five Club for exclusive perks!

According to CruiseHive, Norwegian Cruise Line changed the itinerary the day before departure. However, passengers were unaware even after their luggage had been brought on board.

“I spoke to some of the staff on board who said they had heard that they should be heading for Norway, not Greenland,” says passenger Ellen Sigríður Svavarsdóttir.

Ellen and her husband are currently seeking legal options to be refunded for their trip. The cruise line’s offices are in the United States, therefore, any legal proceedings must go through there.

“The request for a refund seems to be dismissed, we were instead offered a 30% discount on our next trip,” says Ellen, who refuses to travel with the company again. “Of course you try to get justice, but it’s not easy to get justice in America.”

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Xenophobia, Monkeypox and Slutwalk

The Icelandic Roundup: Xenophobia, Monkeypox and Slutwalk

by

News
Man Who Died In Brúará Was Trying To Save His Son

Man Who Died In Brúará Was Trying To Save His Son

by

News
Bomb Threat Halts Air Traffic At Keflavík

Bomb Threat Halts Air Traffic At Keflavík

by

News
National Queer Association To Report Deputy State Prosecutor For Hate Speech

National Queer Association To Report Deputy State Prosecutor For Hate Speech

by

News
Number Of Students With Foreign Background In Icelandic Schools Is Increasing

Number Of Students With Foreign Background In Icelandic Schools Is Increasing

by

News
Magnitude 4.4, 4.9 Earthquakes Recorded At Bárðarbunga Caldera

Magnitude 4.4, 4.9 Earthquakes Recorded At Bárðarbunga Caldera

by

Show Me More!