From Iceland — Cruise Ship To Greenland Ends Up In Norway

Photo by miguelb/Wikimedia Commons

A cruise with the advertised destination of Greenland ended up traveling to Norway due to poor weather conditions, reports RÚV.

According to CruiseHive, Norwegian Cruise Line changed the itinerary the day before departure. However, passengers were unaware even after their luggage had been brought on board.

“I spoke to some of the staff on board who said they had heard that they should be heading for Norway, not Greenland,” says passenger Ellen Sigríður Svavarsdóttir.

Ellen and her husband are currently seeking legal options to be refunded for their trip. The cruise line’s offices are in the United States, therefore, any legal proceedings must go through there.

“The request for a refund seems to be dismissed, we were instead offered a 30% discount on our next trip,” says Ellen, who refuses to travel with the company again. “Of course you try to get justice, but it’s not easy to get justice in America.”