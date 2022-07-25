From Iceland — Magnitude 4.4, 4.9 Earthquakes Recorded At Bárðarbunga Caldera

Published July 25, 2022

Screenshot/Icelandic Meteorological Office

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was measured 4.3 km northeast of the Bárðarbunga caldera yesterday afternoon.

Less than half an hour later, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred in the same area, reports the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

Earthquakes around Bárðarbunga, which is located in Vatnajökull National Park, occur frequently because the area is still stabilising from the 2014 Hóluhraun eruption.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 occurred in the area in June, while earthquakes of 3.2 and 4.8 were reported in months prior to that.

In other earthquake news, a 4.5 magnitude quake was recorded over 100 km off the shore of Höfn í Hornafirði in the east of the country. This occurred simultaneously with the 4.9 magnitude earthquake at Bárðarbunga.

