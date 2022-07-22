From Iceland — New Hopp Scooters Arrive in Reykjavík, Service Area Expanded

Photo by Joana Fontinha

Earlier this month new Hopp scooters arrived in the capital, the company announced on Facebook.

Hopp’s service area has now expanded to Árbær, Grafarvogur and Grafarholt; all districts in Reykjavík; Kópavogur, Garðabær and Hafnarfjörður. In total, the Hopp service area now covers 70 square kilometers.

The new scooter fleet of Hopp includes brand-new scooters that are a bit bigger in size but make for a much smoother ride. The scooters have a better balance and softer brakes. According to the company representative, they need less maintenance and are much safer.

Vísir reports that Hopp and Strætó are now collaborating to make it possible for people to connect a trip with an electric scooter and a bus. Such trips could become an important part of Hopp’s operations in the future.

“We know that people are starting to open the Hopp app and look for a scooter when they are on the bus into the capital, for example. So it is very important to get the scooters into the Strætó app, of course,” says Sæunn Ósk Unnsteinsdóttir, Managing Director of Hopp.

Both Hopp and Strætó want the same technology to be used to pay for the entire trip.

“The electric scooters are now doing 6,000 trips a day, you can imagine how important this is in the transport system. So I just don’t understand why there are no electric scooters parking spaces outside every single bus stop,” adds Sæunn.

In addition to brand-new scooters, the capital area has also received a number of new electric cars. Hopp introduced electric car-sharing in Reykjavík in March.