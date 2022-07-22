From Iceland — Fourteen-Year-Old Boy Taken To Hospital After Traffic Collision

Published July 22, 2022

At half past ten last night, capital area police received a report of car and motorcycle colliding in Garðabær, reports Fréttablaðið.

The driver of the motorcycle was fourteen years old and was not wearing a helmet. He complained of a headache and was transported by ambulance to Landspítali’s emergency department. The boy’s mother was present at the scene.

The police log states that a drunk man was arrested in Grafarvogur. Reports say he was annoying people and not following the police’s instructions, so he was kept in a police detention center due to his condition.

Thefts in a store in Háaleitis and Bústaðahverfi were also reported. A man stole three bottles of perfume. He said that he thought he could take the bottles as a perfume test, and stated that this was allowed in his home country.



