From Iceland — Two People Rescued From A Leaking Boat In Breiðafjörður

Published July 14, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Two people were rescued from a coastal fishing boat in Breiðafjörður yesterday morning, Vísir reports. There had been a large leak in the boat.

The Coast Guard’s command post went to rescue the men from the boat only six minutes after an emergency call was received.

At 07:20 on July 13, an emergency call was received from the boat and the Coast Guard’s helicopter was called out. At 07:26, the men had been rescued.

The rescue ship Björg from Rif was called to the scene. The possibility of it pulling the boat ashore is being discussed.

The Icelandic Coast Guard serves a vital function in numerous sectors of Icelandic society, and is often involved in rescue operations on land as well as at sea. As Iceland lacks a standing army, this is also the closest thing we have to national defense (patrols from NATO countries notwithstanding).

