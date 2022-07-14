From Iceland — More Education Is Needed On Smart Device Usage

More Education Is Needed On Smart Device Usage

Published July 14, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Bicanski/Wikimedia Commons

A new study by the Icelandic Media Commission reveals that almost all children from nine to 18 have a mobile phone highlighting the necessity of device usage education, reports RÚV.

We are having a summer sale on all our Icelandic soaps, scrubs, face masks, perfumes and more! These are all high-quality products made by Icelandic producers we trust. If you like the great work we do here, consider supporting us by joining the High Five Club for exclusive perks!

The goal of the Children and Online Media study is to understand how children and young adults use online media. The study found that device ownership between ages nine and 18 ranges from 95-100%.

Project manager of the Icelandic Media Commission, Skúli Bragi Geirdal, believes that increased ownership requires increased education.

“When phone ownership has become total, then I think it is not right to ban phones, we just need to work with this, this is the new reality, everyone has a phone and then we need to teach them how to use it properly,” says Skúli.

A majority of children between nine and 12 are on sites with an age limit of 13. The most popular platforms for this age group are YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat, all have an age limit of 13.

“They don’t really have the age or maturity to use these platforms, yet 60% of this age group received help from parents to create these accounts,” says Skúli. “The parents help them in, even give permission without realising what this permission entails, despite the fact that this is forbidden.”

Skúli believes that there needs to be more education for children and parents about appropriate device usage. This includes educating parents on their responsibilities.

“I think the best thing to do is to have the conversation, that we’re not delving too deeply into necessarily what they’re doing, but that we create a dialogue between us where there’s trust,” says Skúli. “Because they can turn to us when they see something that makes then uncomfortable.”

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Two People Rescued From A Leaking Boat In Breiðafjörður

Two People Rescued From A Leaking Boat In Breiðafjörður

by

News
Price Increases Beginning To Disrupt Construction

Price Increases Beginning To Disrupt Construction

by

News
Minister Of Health Appoints Five People To Landspítali Board

Minister Of Health Appoints Five People To Landspítali Board

by

News
Skeiðarárjökull Glacier Retreated By 400 Metres Last Year

Skeiðarárjökull Glacier Retreated By 400 Metres Last Year

by

News
German Airline Condor To Offer Flights to Akureyri, Egilsstaðir In 2023

German Airline Condor To Offer Flights to Akureyri, Egilsstaðir In 2023

by

News
RVK Newscast 196: Aviation Chaos And Electric Planes

RVK Newscast 196: Aviation Chaos And Electric Planes

by

Show Me More!