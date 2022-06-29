From Iceland — Safety Audit At Reykjalundur Following Recent Shootings

Photo by Reykjalundur

A safety audit will be conducted at Reykjalundur following an increase in shootings and other violent crimes, reports RÚV.

Presently, police do not consider the increase to be a public health issue. However, director of Reykjalundur, Haukur Guðmundsson, and deputy chief inspector at the National Police Commissioner’s Intelligence and Analysis Unit, Runólfur Þórhallsson, believe more organisations and institutions will take a closer look at security.

“Naturally, there has been a certain situation in society in recent weeks that has perhaps caused the discussion about security issues to grow. So we’ve decided to meet this debate head-on by taking a hard look at our business and our approach to security,” says Haukur. “I believe a number of other companies and organisations will be thinking along the same lines after the events in our community over the last few weeks.”

Runólfur says there was no increase in requests for security advice and says that if the police had reason to believe this was an emergency, they would review the situation publicly.

“Our increased rate of gun violence, our increased rate of mass shootings that we’ve experienced now over the last several years, may not directly call for us to issue those kinds of alerts,” says Runólfur. “But it is natural and normal for companies to think about security, accessibility, and other issues.”