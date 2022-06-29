From Iceland — Light System Will Alert Visitors Of Dangerous Conditions At Reynisfjara

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Icelandic Road Administration says it will install warning lights in Reynisfjörður within the next three weeks. Officials used police incident reports to determine what wave height poses a significant risk to visitors, reports RÚV.

A warning sign will flash red lights in dangerous conditions. This will be placed next to the existing signs by the parking lot and footpath in Reynisfjörður. Officials will also install a camera system to monitor the area.

“We are going to see how this goes, if people notice it,” says Fannar Gíslason, director of the Iceland Road Administration’s port department.

The administration began developing a forecast model for wave height five years ago using a grant from the Tourist Attractions Investment Fund. The danger is color coded with green, yellow, and red to indicate the risk posed by waves. The model is available on the administration’s website, Fannar says.

As reported, this safety measure comes after a tourist died earlier this month at Reynisfjara. Since 2014, there have been 12 serious emergency calls to the infamous beach, and of those, five people have died.