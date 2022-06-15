From Iceland — Ministry Of Health Wants To Obtain 80 Doses Of Vaccine For Monkeypox

Ministry Of Health Wants To Obtain 80 Doses Of Vaccine For Monkeypox

Published June 15, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

The Ministry of Health is attempting to obtain 80 doses of a vaccine that could help protect at-risk individuals from monkeypox, reports Vísir.

Who better to ask what’s best in Reykjavík than the people who live here? Every year we round up a panel of experts and enthusiasts in every category and make them pick the best of everything. To celebrate, we’re putting a free copy of our Best Of 2022 issue in EVERY box we have for a limited time!

The vaccine would be reserved for immunocompromised people and healthcare workers and would not be distributed widely to the public. Additionally, people who are exposed to monkeypox could be vaccinated in a “ring” strategy, meaning those closest to an infected person would be vaccinated to prevent the disease from spreading further.

“But not all vaccinated people will be exposed, I think that’s pretty clear,” says Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason.

Þórólfur encourages people to exercise caution in sexual intercourse and one-on-one dating, especially abroad, due to the risk of infection. People should be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox and get examined as soon as possible.

The first two cases in Iceland were diagnosed on June 8, but the third case was diagnosed over the weekend. The individuals had all been traveling around Europe.

Þórólfur says he expects the number of cases to increase but does not expect an epidemic, let alone one similar to Covid, because monkeypox is considerably less contagious and is most likely to be transmitted in close contact.

The World Health Organization is discussing changing the name of the virus after 30 scientists around the world called for a name that is “neutral, non-discriminatory and non-stigmatizing” to align it with best practices for disease naming. The current naming system associates the disease with Africa when the pathogen’s true range is not known, making it inaccurate and discriminatory, according to the scientists.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Iceland’s Post Office Aims To ‘Go Green’ By 2025

Iceland’s Post Office Aims To ‘Go Green’ By 2025

by

News
Icelandic National Day

Icelandic National Day

by

News
Parliament Adjourned Until September

Parliament Adjourned Until September

by

News
Lowest Number of Advertised Apartment Rentals Recorded

Lowest Number of Advertised Apartment Rentals Recorded

by

News
Parliament Approves Resolution To Allow More People To Donate Blood

Parliament Approves Resolution To Allow More People To Donate Blood

by

News
Glerá Church Makes Statement Of Inclusivity

Glerá Church Makes Statement Of Inclusivity

by

Show Me More!