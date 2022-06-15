From Iceland — Cat Escapes Reykjavík Animal Services Via Window

The recently caught cat, Nóra, escaped the Reykjavík Animal Services by leaping out of a window, reports Vísir.

A resident in Vesturbær repeatedly complained about the cat around her house, so animal services set up a trap to find the owner of the cat.

Nóra was caught and was taken to animal services so her chip could be read. When the carrier was opened, she leapt away and escaped through the window.

Department manager and supervisor of Reykjavík Animal Services, Þorkell Heiðarsson, says he is very sorry about the incident.

Nóra was last seen in the Laugardalur valley near the zoo. Þorkell asks anyone who sees a cat resembling Nóra in the area to call animal services immediately.

For their part, Nóra’s owners are decidedly unhappy with how the City of Reykjavík has handled this matter. They were aware that their neighbour disliked Nóra, and only learned she had been taken into custody after asking the neighbour told them she had called Animal Services to have the cat taken away.

“My understanding is the City of Reykjavík has more or less stopped using this tactic and only do so when everything else has been tried,” one of Nóra’s owners, Guðmundur Felixson, told reporters, pointing out that his neighbourhood is full of cats. “They should have at least got in touch with us first.”

