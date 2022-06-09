From Iceland — Icelandic Raven Makes Home In Construction Crane

Photo by Rob Oo/Wikimedia Commons

Apparently birds love construction sites! A family of Icelandic ravens have taken up residence in a crane at a construction site, reports RÚV.

The crane is helping to build the new hospital in Landspital and the ravens decided this was the best place to raise their family. They seem to enjoy the bustle of the worksite, as they are often seen gliding in circles around the site.

“[The ravens] started to build their nest in March,” says EFLA inspector, Rúnar Friðgeirsson. “At first we didn’t think they would find their way into the nest because the crane is always turning and the entrance to the nest is always moving, but they always seem to find their way out and are doing well here with us.”

The construction site manager is a bird lover and tried to see the family up close, but “the ravens ganged up on hin and attacked him so he never saw anything,” says Rúnar.

The chicks have not learned to fly yet, but the parents keep trying to coax them out of the nest.