From Iceland — Earthquake Update: A Shaky Weekend In The Reykjanes Peninsula

Earthquake Update: A Shaky Weekend In The Reykjanes Peninsula

Published May 30, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

A 3.5 earthquake was detected last night at 1:51, almost eight kilometers northwest of Gjögurtá, Vísir reports

The largest aftershock so far occurred around 5:30 this morning, which was at a magnitude of 2.8. 

Salóme Jórunn Bernharðsdóttir, a nature conservation specialist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, said that the area hasn’t been shaken much recently, but reminded that there was a lot of seismic activiry in the area in June 2020, both “in this area and in Eyjarfjarðaráln,” she said. 

Another earthquake shook the same area at 9:20 a.m., this one measured at a magnitude of 4.1.

The Meteorological Office has been notified that the earthquake has been found in Ólafsfjörður, Dalvík and Þingeyjarsveit.

About 60 earthquakes have been recorded in the area since midnight. Earthquakes of this magnitude were last measured here in October 2020.

Last week we reported on 400 earthquakes detected on the Reykjanes peninsula. Stay tuned for our updates on seismic activity in Iceland.

News
by

News
by

News
by

News
by

News
by

News
by

