From Iceland — Monkeypox Guidelines Published, Isolation Up To Four Weeks

Published May 27, 2022

The Directorate of Health has published instructions for the public should the monkeypox reach Iceland. Those infected may have to be quarantined for up to a month. RÚV reports.

This comes in response to the recent spread of the monkeypox in Europe. The Directorate of Health believes that the infection will reach Iceland sooner or later, and that guidelines must be in place.

The virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact. If infected, the person must remain in isolation until the rash has healed, which could take anywhere from two to four weeks. The illness appears to be mild, and isolation resources in Iceland are being considered.

If you believe you might have contracted the disease, you should contact health services immediately, so that they may take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the infection in Iceland.

Here are the instructions from the Directorate of Health.

