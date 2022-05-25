From Iceland — Borgfjörður Hosts Concert and Coffee for Ukrainian Refugees

Borgfjörður Hosts Concert and Coffee for Ukrainian Refugees

Published May 25, 2022

People in Borgfjörður hosted a concert and coffee event to welcome new neighbors from Ukraine on Saturday, West Iceland news service Skessuhorn reports.

The event aimed to welcome and introduce the Ukrainian refugees to the community, who recently settled in the area. The event was hosted in the celebration hall at Bifröst University.

Borgfjörður couple, Olgeir Helgi Ragnarsson and Theodóra Þorsteinsdóttir, created the event. Volunteers from the town helped the couple coordinate and host the event.

The concert featured Olgeir Helgi and Theodóra with their daughters, Hannah Ágústa and Sigríði Ásta, with accompaniment from pianist Jónín Erna Arnardóttir and her husband Vífli Karlsson. The group performed Icelandic folk songs, German songs, operettas, and musical pieces.

Following the concert, attendees were able to mingle and meet the new Ukrainian residents.

