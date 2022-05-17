From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Rental Market in Crisis

Photo by Joana Fontinha

On this week’s episode of The Icelandic Roundup, Grapevine editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and culture editor Josie Anne Gaitens are joined by Guðmundur Hrafn Arngrímsson, the Chair of the Icelandic Tenants Union. Guðmundur explains the current dire situation with the rental market in Iceland, and what measures would be required to alleviate the problems renters face.

Find more about the Icelandic Tenants Union here:

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

