From Iceland — The Independence Party Could Lose Three Representatives

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Independence Party’s support decreased by five percentage points between months, according to a new survey by Maskína, Visír reports.

The survey was conducted from April 8 through May 2. The Social Democrats received the largest support, with 23% saying they would vote for the party if elections were held today. The Independence Party is the second largest, with just over 20%, but lost the most support—5% between polls.

The Pirate Party adds up well and stands at just over 14% percent. The Progressive Party received 12%, which is way more than in the last election. The Reform Party rose from almost 6% to 9% and the Left Green Movement went from 4.4% to almost 7%.

Socialist support dropped slightly between polls, from just over 8% to 7%. The People’s Party stands at 4%, while the Center Party went from just under 1% to over 2%.

According to this, The Social Democrats could lose one city representative, and now have six members. The Independence Party could lose the most, going from eight representatives to five.

The Progressive Party could get three new representatives and the Pirate Party may add two new ones for a total of four city representatives. The Reform Party retained two representatives and the Left Green Movement, the Icelandic Socialist Party, and the People’s Party might win one representative.

The Centre Party could lose its one representative, according to the survey.

The municipal election will take place on May 14, 2022. Non-citizens are allowed to vote.