From Iceland — Independence Party Offers "Freedom Burgers"; Art School Says No Thanks

Published May 3, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Independence Party in Reykjavík

With municipal elections coming up on May 14th, the different parties in the running in Reykjavík are trying different strategies to attract votes.

For the Independence Party, this includes launching a food truck which travels around different neighbourhoods in Reykjavík and offers “freedom burgers”. (If you were wondering, according to a Facebook post about the freedom burger wagon, they do indeed have veggie burgers.)

Vísir reports that the Iceland University of the Arts received an email from the party yesterday saying that the freedom burger wagon would be stationed in the parking lot of the school. In response, the university declined.

The school had reportedly received complaints about the impending arrival of the freedom burger wagon and, as rector Fríða Björk Ingvarsdóttir told reporters, “We’re all in agreement that all political parties are welcome in our building, so long as they don’t disrupt classes.”

Regardless, the freedom burger wagon rolls on, and will continue to do so until May 8th.

