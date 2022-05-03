From Iceland — Fourth Coronavirus Vaccine Shots May Be On The Horizon

Photo by John Pearson

Chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason believes people can continue to live publicly without masks through the summer, RÚV reports, but is also considering allowing folks to get a second booster shot, given the presence of a new Omicron variant.

Iceland lifted all COVID restrictions last February. Since then, on average about 70 people test positive for the coronavirus, although Þórólfur suspects the number is actually higher, given that fewer people are going in for testing now.

That said, he believes that immunity is largely widespread in Iceland, but there is always the opportunity to do better. As it stands now, people in nursing homes, those with underlying conditions and those over the age of 80 having been advised to get a fourth vaccination shot.

While there are no formal plans to initiate fourth shots for everyone else as yet, that may change this autumn. Þórólfur says medical professionals will assess the situation and take a decision on the matter at that time.