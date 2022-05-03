From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Horse Head Curses & Russian Blacklists


The Icelandic Roundup: Horse Head Curses & Russian Blacklists

Published May 3, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Grapevine’s editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and culture editor Josie Anne Gaitens are back with all of the latest Icelandic news: Georgian diplomacy, secret Russian blacklists, and an incredibly bizarre tale of a neighbourly dispute ending with an ancient curse…

