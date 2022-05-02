From Iceland — Russian Blacklist Won’t Affect The Government’s Policy

Photo by Natsha Nandabhiwat

Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland, says that Russia’s move to put nine Icelanders on a so-called black list, and deny them a visa if they apply to enter Russia, does not affect the Icelandic government’s policy, RÚV reports.

The list was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website, stating that there will be “counter measures” against nine Icelanders, sixteen Norwegians, three Greenlanders and three Faroese. This is said to be related to the fact that the four countries have joined forces with the EU to sanction Russia.

No names were mentioned, but it is said that the group of 31 people includes MPs, ministers, as well as business, culture and media representatives believed to speak against Russia.

“It goes without saying that Russia does not want to reveal the names on this list, but will find out if anyone on the list applies for a visa. I do not think it is unlikely that various people on the list would be happy to be mentioned there,” Þórdís Kolbrún wrote on Facebook.