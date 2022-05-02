From Iceland — Rescue Squad Frees Hiker

Rescue Squad Frees Hiker

Published May 2, 2022

Alice Poggio
Words by
Photo by
Landsbjörg

The rescue team in the South was called out on Saturday night when a report was received from a hiker who got stuck in the mountains south of Mýrdalsjökull.

As RÚV reports, the hiker had decided to take advantage of the amazing weather that has been blessing us lately, and go on a solo trek.

After a long day of walking, he suddenly found himself trapped on a steep slope. Rescuers found the man and freed him before 18:30.

According to Landsbjörg’s announcement the hiker was unharmed, and in good condition, but very cold. The team brought the man to base.

Misfortune can occur even for experienced hikers in the best of weather. As always, plan well in advance, let someone know where you are going and when you intend to be back, and be sure to hike only in areas you feel confident that you can return from.

