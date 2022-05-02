From Iceland — Danish-Icelandic Company Releases New E-Bikes

Photo by Hyggebikes.com

If you’re in the market for an e-bike, the Danish-Icelandic company Hyggebikes is a new player on the scene, Viðskiptablaðið reports.

Hyggebikes was started this year, and one of the founders, Friðfinnur Magnússon, told Viðskiptablaðið that he got the inspiration for the company during his time in Denmark.

“Hyggebikes concerns, as the name suggests, a comfortable environment, experience and feeling,” he told reporters. “We want our bikes to let their users experience precisely this kind of comfort in their biking. Our aim is to put our heart and soul into the project, and do our very best in both materials and design, alongside comfort as the top priority. We emphasise listening to our clients and we want them to be happy with our products, to feel good about them.”

They already have a variety of bikes to choose from, ranging anywhere from £1,199 to £1,999. They can be ordered online, but can also be bought locally, at Víkurverk in Kópavogur.

Given the popularity of short-term electric scooters in Iceland, it is quite possible that Hyggebikes will take off in Iceland, but Friðfinnur says the company also has their sights set on mainland Europe.