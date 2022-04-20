From Iceland — Fourth Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine Recommended For Those Above 80

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason has decided to offer a fourth dose of covid vaccine to those aged 80 or above, Vísir reports.

This measure has been put in place mainly due to the continuation of the coronavirus epidemic. The success and utility that the fourth dose has had abroad, especially to the elderly and to those with other conditions that might increase the risk of serious side effects and complications from Covid-19, convinced Þórólfur to make this decision.

Four months will need to have passed from your third dose. It will be available to all nursing home residents, who will receive the vaccine through their healthcare, no matter their age.

Pfizer or Moderna are recommended (half-dose), however doctors may recommend Janssen or Novovax depending on the individual, especially if there might be risk of an allergic reaction.

Þórólfur further advised health services to send vaccination messages to each individual from the groups mentioned earlier, as well as more general information about when vaccinations are taking place and where.

You can find the full announcement and more information on the website of the Directorate of Health.