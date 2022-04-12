From Iceland — RVK Newscast 178: Union Leader Fires Her Entire Staff

Photo by Art Bicnick

In today’s Newscast, editor-in-chief of the Reykjavík Grapevine, Valur Grettisson, treats Chief Morale Officer, Pollý, to a trip to her favourite dog park. Oh and there’s some news: the entire staff of a union have been fired, avalanche tragedy and the banking scandal rumbles on.

The controversial sale of Íslandsbanki is continuing to dominate news in Iceland. The Minister of Culture and Business Affairs, Lilja Alfreðsdóttir, has also criticised the sales, potentially upending the coalition between the Independence Party, the Progressive Party and the Left-Greens. Listen to the most recent episode of The Icelandic Roundup podcast for more discussion and information around this case.

What are the Icelandic classics that just stay on the market despite the ever changing world around them? We made a discount box with Icelandic products that have survived through the decades! Take a look!

All office staff at labour union Efling have been fired, following a long and fraught period of unrest within the organisation. The measure was put forward by the new directorship board, lead by Sólveig Anna Jónsdóttir, on their first day in post. Sólveig Anna resigned last year following internal conflicts within Efling, but was re-elected in February. Read more here.

Infrastructure Minister Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson is facing parliamentary charges for violation of the Code of Conduct for Members Of Parliament, as result of the racist comments he made towards BÍ director Vigdís Häsler. Read more here.

An American man has died after being caught in an avalanche near Dalvík. Two others, also American, were severely injured in the accident, but are expected to recover. All three were reported to be experienced mountaineers. Read more here.

The newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.