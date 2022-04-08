From Iceland — Two Seriously Injured, One Dead In Avalanche Yesterday

Three men were struck by an avalanche in Svarfaðardal, near Dalvík, last evening, Vísir reports.
The three were all from the United States, and all born in 1988. Some 130 rescue workers from neighbouring Dalvík, Siglufjörður and Akureyri were called to the scene, as well as a Coast Guard helicopter. Upon arrival, two of the men were seriously injured by the avalanche, and one had died.
The two who were injured were transported to the hospital in Akureyri, with one of them then transported to Landspítali. According to police, all three were experienced mountain climbers and well equipped for their trek.
Icelandic authorities are now working closely with the US embassy in order to reach family members of the three. No further information is available at the time of this writing.
