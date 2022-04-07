From Iceland — RVK Newscast 176: Racist Politicians And Window Weather

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome back to the RVK Newscast! Today, Valur Grettisson takes a walk around Nauthólsvík and brings you all of the latest in Icelandic news: a minister accused of racism, Covid deaths, and a complicated custody battle. Check out the full description for links and more info!

The Minister of Infrastructure, Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson, has been accused of making a racist remark towards the manager of the Association of Icelandic Farmers, Vigdís Hasler. The incident took place at a conference of the Icelandic Farmers’ Association last Thursday, where Sigurður Ingi was reported as having remarked that he did not want his photo taken “with this black one”, referring to Vigdís, who is a woman of colour. Read more here.

Deaths in Iceland due to Covid-19 have officially exceeded 100. However, the rate of infection is dropping, with fewer people in hospital and none currently in intensive care with the virus.

Iceland has welcomed over 600 refugees from Ukraine since the war broke out, more than a quarter of whom are children. Read our feature article from our April issue about Ukrainian refugees in Iceland, and Icelanders in Ukraine.

An Icelandic woman has been accused of abducting her own children. The woman brought her three sons on a private plane from Norway, where her ex-partner, who is also Icelandic, had full custody of them.

Listen to episode 5 of The Icelandic Roundup, where Josie Anne and Valur speak to Kyana Sue Powers, an American content creator who is facing deportation from Iceland.

