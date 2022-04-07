From Iceland — Grapevine Cover Wins The Magazine Photograph Of The Year Award

Photo by Hörður Sveinsson

Blaðaljósmyndarafélag Íslands announced the winners of its annual “Photos of the Year” competition. The association received a total of 789 photo submissions.

The judging panel chose 102 photographs for the exhibition running at Reykjavík Museum of Photography. The judges this year included Aldís Pálsdóttir, Árni Torfason, Gísli Helgason, Hrund Þórsdóttir, Pjetur Sigurðsson, Sigríður Ella Frímannsdóttir, and David Guttenfelder, who was the chairman.

The photo which appeared on The Reykjavík Grapevine cover in April 2021 won The Magazine Photograph of the Year awar. The photo was taken by Hörður Sveinsson of the musician John Grant. “A visually very interesting photograph which it is clear both photographer and subject have put a lot of work into. Powerful colours and the unusual form create an exciting dynamic and almost a movement in the picture plane. An enjoyably different picture,” the judges highlighted.

