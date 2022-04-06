From Iceland — The Northman Premiers In The UK


The Northman, a historical epic film, premiered in London last night,  RÚV reports. The film is co-written by the director Robert Eggers and the Icelandic poet, novelist and screewriter Sjón, who co-wrote last year’s ‘Lamb.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Ingvar E. Sigurðsson, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and Björk. The Northman’s filming took place in 2020 in different locations in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The film is about a Viking prince who seeks justice after his father’s murdered. It is based on Amlóðasaga.

The reception of the film seems to be good. Swedish critic Alexander Kardelo particularly praised Alexander Skarsgård’s performance and Robert Eggers’ direction. 

The film will premier in Iceland on April 14.

See the official trailer of The Northman below.

