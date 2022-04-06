Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Expelling Russian Ambassador; 26 Municipalities Ready To Receive Ukrainian Refugees

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Following the horrifying details of the massacre of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine by Russian forces last week, many countries are already in talks about levying stricter sanctions against Russia.

Iceland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Þórdís Kolbrún R. Gylfadóttir, told RÚV that she condemns Russian operations in Ukraine, saying, “This is inhuman treatment that seems to have taken place. More evidence is being gathered. Although we can’t give up, when you see photos like this [from Bucha], it simply brings tears to your eyes.”

She said that she has not ruled out expelling the Russian ambassador in Iceland, fully aware that Russia would likely respond by expelling the Icelandic ambassador from Russia.

On the brighter side, RÚV reports that 26 Icelandic municipalities have expressed interest in receiving Ukrainian refugees. This has been a part of an ongoing operation by the Icelandic government, as Iceland typically makes agreements with individual municipalities when it comes to the integration of refugees expressly invited by the state.

The news could not have come at a better time, as Iceland has seen more Ukrainian refugees than it estimated it would receive, with some families placed in hotels while more permanent housing is being found for them.