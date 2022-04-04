From Iceland — Ukrainian Refugees Moved Due To Children Terrified Of Airplanes Flying Nearby

Photo by Art Bicnick

As Iceland continues to accept refugees from Ukraine, logistical changes have had to be met for various reasons.

RÚV reports that dozens of refugees have had to be moved from housing in Ásbrú in Keflavík due to its proximity to airplanes taking off and landing at the nearby airport.

The sounds of these planes was reportedly terrifying already traumatised children. As such, these families have been moved to Hotel Saga in West Reykjavík as a temporary measure.

These families will not be able to stay at Hotel Saga for any longer than two weeks. Other refugees will still be housed at Ásbrú, and it is still used as housing for refugees from other countries as well.

West Reykjavík Icelanders have been quick to help their new neighbours, having formed a Facebook group wherein people can donate clothing and other supplies that these families may need.

The Icelandic government has been in ongoing talks with municipalities across the country to provide more permanent housing for Ukrainian refugees. This is reportedly taking longer than expected, as more refugees than were expected have arrived, but as things stand now authorities are still on track to be able to provide housing for everyone arriving from the war.