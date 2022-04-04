From Iceland — Dísella Lárusdóttir Won Grammy For Best Opera Recording

Photo by AFP

Phillip Glass’s opera Akhnaten won the Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording of the Year, Vísir reports. Icelandic singer Dísella Lárusdóttir was one of the soloists in the opera, and, therefore, won the award.

Dísella plays the role of Queen Tye in the opera based on the life and reign of the Egyptian pharaoh Akhnaten. The opera was staged at the Metropolitan Opera in New York in the United States and has received much praise from critics.

Dísella attended the Grammy Awards yesterday with Bragur Jónsson. Her first performance at the Metropolitan Opera dates back to 2013.

