From Iceland — Two Men Charged With Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Following a case which first appeared in May 2020, the District Prosecutor has charged two men with large-scale cannabis cultivation.

The men had been accused of growing cannabis in an industrial area in Reykjanesbær. According to the indictment, the men had in their possession more than a thousand cannabis plants.

The police also found more marijuana and hashish as well as a collective 527,000 ISK in their homes in Hafnarfjörður. The prosecutor is demanding the confiscation of the money.

Bear in mind that even if the Minister of Health makes good on his promise to legalise personal consumption quantities of drugs, it will still be illegal to produce cannabis at this scale.