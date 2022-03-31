From Iceland — Two Men Charged With Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation

Two Men Charged With Large-Scale Cannabis Cultivation

Published March 31, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

Following a case which first appeared in May 2020, the District Prosecutor has charged two men with large-scale cannabis cultivation. 

The Icelandic Easter Box! How about it? Easter is drawing closer! The beautiful celebration of resurrection and the beginning of spring! Icelanders love Easter and particularly the part where chocolate is involved. As always, to keep supporting our journalism and getting some sweet perks, join our High Five Club today.

The men had been accused of growing cannabis in an industrial area in Reykjanesbær. According to the indictment, the men had in their possession more than a thousand cannabis plants.

The police also found more marijuana and hashish as well as a collective 527,000 ISK in their homes in Hafnarfjörður. The prosecutor is demanding the confiscation of the money.

Bear in mind that even if the Minister of Health makes good on his promise to legalise personal consumption quantities of drugs, it will still be illegal to produce cannabis at this scale.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Bill On Mourning Leave for Parents Approved

Bill On Mourning Leave for Parents Approved

by

News
A Big Night For The Icelandic Music Awards

A Big Night For The Icelandic Music Awards

by

News
No Train Between Reykjavík And Akureyri In The Near Future

No Train Between Reykjavík And Akureyri In The Near Future

by

News
Faroese Visit French Museum in Fáskrúðsfjörður

Faroese Visit French Museum in Fáskrúðsfjörður

by

News
Woman Crippled During Childbirth Means To Sue The State

Woman Crippled During Childbirth Means To Sue The State

by

News
Northern Lights: Tonight Might Be The Night

Northern Lights: Tonight Might Be The Night

by

Show Me More!