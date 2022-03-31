From Iceland — A Big Night For The Icelandic Music Awards

It was a night of thrills and pageantry last night at Harpa Concert Hall, as the Icelandic Music awards were held and broadcast live by RÚV.
The winners covered numerous categories, many of whom recognised by the Grapevine over the years, so let’s just get to it:
Pop, rock, rap, hip hop and electronic music
(Yes, that’s all one category)
Pop album of the year: Mobile Home, GusGus
Rock album of the year: Mono Town Time Vol. 1, Mono Town
Rap and hip hop album of the year: Bushido, Birnir
Electronic album of the year: radio vatican, sideproject
Pop song of the year: Mér er drull, FLOTT
Rock song of the year: Vesturbæjar Beach, BSÍ
Rap and hip hop song of the year: Vogur, Birnir
Electronic song of the year: Halda áfram, russian.girls
Music event of the year: Kveðja, Bríet – Release concert at Eldborg
Lyricist of the year: Teitur Magnússon
Songwriter of the year: Mono Town
Singer of the year: John William Grant
Music performer of the year: Bríet Ísis Elfar
Brightest Hope: FLOTT
Classic and modern music
Album of the year: Ethereality, Berglind María Tómasdóttir
Composition of the year: CATAMORPHOSIS, Anna Þorvaldsdóttir
Music event of the year (festivals): Björk Orkestral, Live from Reykjavík
Music event of the year (concerts): Óperan KOK, Þórunn Gréta Sigurðardóttir
Singer of the year: Herdís Anna Jónasdóttir
Music performer of the year (individual): Víkingur Heiðar Ólafsson
Music performer of the year (group): Mótettukórinn
Brightest hope: Rannveig Marta Sarc
Jazz and blues
Album of the year: Nightjar in the Northern Sky, Anna Gréta
Composition of the year: Hlýnun, Tumi Árnason
Songwriter of the year: Anna Gréta
Music performer of the year (individual): Magnús Trygvason Eliassen
Music performer of the year (group): Hljómsveit Sigmars Þórs Matthíassonar
Music event of the year: The Skuggabaldri concert series
Bright hope: Hróðmar Sigurðsson
Other music: open category, traditional and folk songs, film soundtracks and theatre scores
Album of the year, film and theatre: Y: The Last Man, Herdís Stefánsdóttir
Album of the year, folk music: Brek, Brek
Album of the year, open category: Mother Melancholia, sóley
Song/composition of the year, open category: Vertu úlfur, titillag by Emilíana Torrini, Markéta Irglová
Music video of the year: Ég er bara að ljúga er það ekki? Annalísa, directed by Annalísa Hermannsdóttir
Album cover of the year: Án tillits, Magnús Jóhann & Skúli Sverrisson. Design: Halldór Eldjárn
Mastering of the year: Ox – Gyða Valtýsdóttir. Mastered by Gyða Valtýsdóttir and Úlfur Hansson
