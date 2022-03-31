From Iceland — A Big Night For The Icelandic Music Awards

Photo by Art Bicnick

It was a night of thrills and pageantry last night at Harpa Concert Hall, as the Icelandic Music awards were held and broadcast live by RÚV.

The Icelandic Easter Box ! How about it? Easter is drawing closer! The beautiful celebration of resurrection and the beginning of spring! Icelanders love Easter and particularly the part where chocolate is involved. As always, to keep supporting our journalism and getting some sweet perks, join our High Five Club today.

The winners covered numerous categories, many of whom recognised by the Grapevine over the years, so let’s just get to it:

Pop, rock, rap, hip hop and electronic music

(Yes, that’s all one category)

Pop album of the year: Mobile Home, GusGus

Rock album of the year: Mono Town Time Vol. 1, Mono Town

Rap and hip hop album of the year: Bushido, Birnir

Electronic album of the year: radio vatican, sideproject

Pop song of the year: Mér er drull, FLOTT

Rock song of the year: Vesturbæjar Beach, BSÍ

Rap and hip hop song of the year: Vogur, Birnir

Electronic song of the year: Halda áfram, russian.girls

Music event of the year: Kveðja, Bríet – Release concert at Eldborg

Lyricist of the year: Teitur Magnússon

Songwriter of the year: Mono Town

Singer of the year: John William Grant

Music performer of the year: Bríet Ísis Elfar

Brightest Hope: FLOTT

Classic and modern music

Album of the year: Ethereality, Berglind María Tómasdóttir

Composition of the year: CATAMORPHOSIS, Anna Þorvaldsdóttir

Music event of the year (festivals): Björk Orkestral, Live from Reykjavík

Music event of the year (concerts): Óperan KOK, Þórunn Gréta Sigurðardóttir

Singer of the year: Herdís Anna Jónasdóttir

Music performer of the year (individual): Víkingur Heiðar Ólafsson

Music performer of the year (group): Mótettukórinn

Brightest hope: Rannveig Marta Sarc

Jazz and blues

Album of the year: Nightjar in the Northern Sky, Anna Gréta

Composition of the year: Hlýnun, Tumi Árnason

Songwriter of the year: Anna Gréta

Music performer of the year (individual): Magnús Trygvason Eliassen

Music performer of the year (group): Hljómsveit Sigmars Þórs Matthíassonar

Music event of the year: The Skuggabaldri concert series

Bright hope: Hróðmar Sigurðsson

Other music: open category, traditional and folk songs, film soundtracks and theatre scores

Album of the year, film and theatre: Y: The Last Man, Herdís Stefánsdóttir

Album of the year, folk music: Brek, Brek

Album of the year, open category: Mother Melancholia, sóley

Song/composition of the year, open category: Vertu úlfur, titillag by Emilíana Torrini, Markéta Irglová

Music video of the year: Ég er bara að ljúga er það ekki? Annalísa, directed by Annalísa Hermannsdóttir

Album cover of the year: Án tillits, Magnús Jóhann & Skúli Sverrisson. Design: Halldór Eldjárn

Mastering of the year: Ox – Gyða Valtýsdóttir. Mastered by Gyða Valtýsdóttir and Úlfur Hansson