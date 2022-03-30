From Iceland — Faroese Visit French Museum in Fáskrúðsfjörður

Published March 30, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Fjóla Þorsteinsdóttir

A large group of about 300 Faroese sailors and their spouses have come to Iceland to visit Fáskrúðsfjörður, its rich history, and the French Museum. 

Fjóla Þorsteinsdóttir, curator at the Museum, has said that this is amongst the largest groups that have come to visit since she began working at the museum five years ago. She seemed delighted with the first group, saying: “The group was very happy and pleased, and of course we are grateful for the visit and for the good acquaintance.”

The group was divided into four: some visited the museum, some went to have some shark and warm soup at Norðurljósahúsið, while others visited the small chapel, and the rest had snacks and coffee at Galleri Kolfreyja.

Fjóla says that their bookings for the summer have increased and are looking very good. She is hopeful that the visits of Icelanders will also continue.

