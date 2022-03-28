From Iceland — Landspítali No Longer At Emergency Levels

Photo by landspitali.is

Landspítali hospital has lowered their alert level from “emergency” to “caution” in light of a decrease in COVID admissions, Vísir reports.

Landspítali first re-activated its emergency alert in late December due to a high level of coronavirus admissions, which also increased the workload on staff. At its worst, hospital admissions due to COVID-19 numbered around 90 people at a given time.

Today, there are 60 people in hospital with the coronavirus, of whom two are in intensive care.

The 14-day incidence per 100,000 people has also shrunk dramatically from earlier this month. At the beginning of March, one in ten Icelanders were reported to have the coronavirus. Today, the 14-day incidence per 100,000 people is now 4,352.

All pandemic restrictions, both domestically and at the border, were lifted in late February. This was followed by a temporary spike in daily cases, but has been steadily declining over the past few weeks.