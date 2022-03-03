From Iceland — Solidarity Concert To Support Ukraine

Photo by Valur Grettisson

This morning, Icelandic singers organized a solidary concert in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian Consulate in Reykjavík.

Among the event’s organizers were Hallveig Rúnarsdóttir, the chamber choir Cantoque Ensemble, Sönghátíðin from Hafnarborg and a singer Guðrún Jóhanna Ólafsdóttir. She said it’s important to unite and show solidarity even if you can’t sing: “Music is the international language that can touch everyone, even though we do not necessarily understand the words.”

The concert has included a new arrangement by Magnús Ragnarsson, a Ukrainian folk song, Maístjarnan by Jón Ásgeirsson and Þorkel Sigurbjörnsson’s songs.