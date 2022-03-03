From Iceland — 70% Of New Cars In Iceland Are Electric or Hybrid

70% Of New Cars In Iceland Are Electric or Hybrid

Published March 3, 2022

The sales and manufacture of EVs around the world have greatly increased in the past few years. In Iceland, about 400 electric vehicles have been registered in February alone.

Sigurður Ingi Friðleifsson, director of Orkusetur (the Energy Center) said: “This year, the proportion of new cars registered with a charging port, which are either pure electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids, is 70 percent. That is naturally extremely rare in the historical context and very positive.”

According to Sigurður, more EVs are manufactured globally every week than in a year in 2012.

The Government of Iceland has set itself an ambitious goal to become completely independent of fossil fuels by 2050 and use 40% of renewable energy sources by 2030.

